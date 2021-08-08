Ann P. Daiss Sells 1,750 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SO opened at $64.70 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.