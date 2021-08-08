AnimalGo Price Reaches $0.0096 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.26 million and $536,572.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00863984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00100377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040760 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

