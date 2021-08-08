Analyzing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -19.49% -19.05% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Age Metals and Anglo American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Anglo American $30.90 billion 2.02 $2.09 billion $1.25 18.31

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Age Metals and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 0 4 7 0 2.64

Anglo American has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential downside of 12.23%. Given Anglo American’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anglo American is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Summary

Anglo American beats New Age Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

