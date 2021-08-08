Analyzing AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CVR Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.65 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -2.93 CVR Partners $349.95 million 1.68 -$98.18 million N/A N/A

AgroFresh Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVR Partners.

Volatility & Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Partners has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AgroFresh Solutions and CVR Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than CVR Partners.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29% CVR Partners -14.70% -17.33% -5.23%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats CVR Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was founded in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

