Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $39.67

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 188,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,151. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

