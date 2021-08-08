Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Price Target at GBX 774.60

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 10,000 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 825 ($10.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 743.14. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.