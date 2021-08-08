Analysts Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 704.17

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 704.17 ($9.20).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 798.60 ($10.43) on Thursday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 835.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

