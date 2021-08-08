Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price at $41.86

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $41.82. 907,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.