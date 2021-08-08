Analysts Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target at $98.00

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $455,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $498,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NVMI traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $101.16. 84,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,112. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

