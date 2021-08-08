Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $31.60

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $810,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

