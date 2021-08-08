Analysts Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target at $10.00

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,518. The stock has a market cap of $632.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.08. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casa Systems by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

