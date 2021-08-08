Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $30.95

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,872. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

