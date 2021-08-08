Analysts Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 69,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,234. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $75.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

