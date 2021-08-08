Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $162.31

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.36. 2,828,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,290. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.