Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

WBA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 5,731,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,399,000 after acquiring an additional 84,982 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.