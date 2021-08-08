Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $784.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post sales of $784.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $821.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $762.79 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of SGMS opened at $64.04 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.