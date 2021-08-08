Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 47.80% and a negative net margin of 89.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,590,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $42.66. 211,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.39. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

