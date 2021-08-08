Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report $557.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.39 million to $570.50 million. Primo Water posted sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,088. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $2,760,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.