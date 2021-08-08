Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.86. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12,600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,082. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

