Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post sales of $182.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.29 million and the lowest is $181.80 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $819.16 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NEWR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.26. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

