Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after buying an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $139.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

