Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.66. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,692,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.81. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.