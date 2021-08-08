Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $393,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. 14,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $348.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

