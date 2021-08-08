Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post $155.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.30 million and the lowest is $154.94 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $147.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $606.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $12,427,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,943,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,944. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

