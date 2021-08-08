Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report sales of $83.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.58 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.07 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $341.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 31.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 55.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 26.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,725. The company has a market capitalization of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.