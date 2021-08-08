Analysts Anticipate AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

APPH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 855,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,586. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $215,916,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $3,445,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

