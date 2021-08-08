Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.82% from the stock’s current price.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $50,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amyris by 1,724.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 1,019,968 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 845,245 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

