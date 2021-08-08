Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.