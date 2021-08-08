Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.84 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $18.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.72. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $87,044,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

