AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.