Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,232 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $158.57 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $187.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

