Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 20,905 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Redwood Trust worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE RWT opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.