Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of CEVA worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.81, a PEG ratio of 163.27 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

