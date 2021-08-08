American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.603 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $180.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

