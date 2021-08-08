American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. American Water Works reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

NYSE AWK traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.45. 1,000,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,432. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

