American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.3% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.12. 1,460,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.23.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

