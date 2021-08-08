American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

