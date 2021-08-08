AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $499,445.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00129324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00150070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.87 or 0.99924487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.00794414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.