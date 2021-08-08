Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.36.

AMED traded down $8.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,470. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $190.33 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

