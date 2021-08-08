Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Raised to $99.00 at Oppenheimer

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DOX opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $105,923,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amdocs by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 652,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amdocs by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

