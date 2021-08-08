Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $31.05 on Friday, hitting $3,344.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,470.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.