AMATEN 24 Hour Volume Hits $304.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $832,978.53 and approximately $304.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

