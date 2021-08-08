AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group makes up 1.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 48,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,367. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $535.45 million, a PE ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

