AltraVue Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 4.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.07% of NVR worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $100.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,212.95. 13,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,796.87 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,941.41.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

