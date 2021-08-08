AltraVue Capital LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of STC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.