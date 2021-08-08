alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

AOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.26 ($19.13).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.34.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

