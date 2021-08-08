Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,513.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.