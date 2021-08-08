Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $652.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $21.04.

ALLT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

