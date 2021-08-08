Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,049,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.20% of The Progressive worth $692,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $96.92. 3,067,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

