Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,476,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,572,889 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,108,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 33,583,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

